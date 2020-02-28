First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.