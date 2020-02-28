First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.59 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

