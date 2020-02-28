First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

