First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PLDT by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PLDT by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PLDT by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. PLDT Inc has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $25.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.