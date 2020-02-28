First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

