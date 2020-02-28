First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.