First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.21 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $82.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.