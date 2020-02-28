First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

