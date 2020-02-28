First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $4,396,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

