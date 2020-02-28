First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.26 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.