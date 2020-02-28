First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

