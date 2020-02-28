First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.11 Million in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $1,362,999. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

