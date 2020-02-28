First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.14 Million in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Career Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 226.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the third quarter valued at $1,853,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Career Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Career Education Corp. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.