First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $20.86 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.