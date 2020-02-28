First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,078 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of PJT Partners worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PJT Partners by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

