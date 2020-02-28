First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,033 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

