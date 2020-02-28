First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,051. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

