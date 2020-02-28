First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Meredith worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,800. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

