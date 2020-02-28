First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE FBP opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

