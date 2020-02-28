First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Redfin worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Redfin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of RDFN opened at $27.69 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,500 shares of company stock worth $3,865,200 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

