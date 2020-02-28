First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.