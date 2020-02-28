First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Saia worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

