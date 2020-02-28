First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,390 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

