First Trust Advisors LP Sells 29,998 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of United Community Financial worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCFC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

