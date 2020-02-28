First Trust Advisors LP Sells 36,774 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of K12 worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $37.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

