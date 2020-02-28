First Trust Advisors LP Sells 48,614 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of RPT Realty worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 40.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.75. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

