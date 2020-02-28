First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,002 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Knoll worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE KNL opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

