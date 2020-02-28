First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,339 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Saul Centers by 31.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Saul Centers by 13.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Saul Centers by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.90. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

