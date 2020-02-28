FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,631.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $1,631.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.