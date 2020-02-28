Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Up 11.7% in February

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,628. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

