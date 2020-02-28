Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Five9 worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $295,765.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $202,461.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,918 shares of company stock valued at $16,535,281 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.38 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

