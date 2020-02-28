FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of FleetCor Technologies worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

FLT traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $258.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.51 and a 200-day moving average of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

