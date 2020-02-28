FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT Lowered to $50.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

