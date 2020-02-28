Flowchain Price Tops $2.41 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00027609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $282,684.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00515280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.92 or 0.06692141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00066044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

