Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 30th total of 396,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 298.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 208,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $539.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

