Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,500 at Deutsche Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,639 ($113.64).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,168 ($107.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,859.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,165.67. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,390 ($70.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

