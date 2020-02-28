FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. 1,861,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,285. FMC has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their target price on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

