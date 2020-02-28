Fmr LLC Acquires 52,165 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.74% of CGI worth $165,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,846,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. CGI Inc has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

