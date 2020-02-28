Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 613.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $162,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

