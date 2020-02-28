Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $149,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Strs Ohio increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several research firms have commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $4,622,198 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

