Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 489,942 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.91% of Fortinet worth $166,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 500,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,883,963. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.64 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

