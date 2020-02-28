Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.18% of Pluralsight worth $173,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 105.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,928. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.