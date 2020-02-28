Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,537,616 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.98% of Tiffany & Co. worth $158,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

