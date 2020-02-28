Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,471 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of Ameriprise Financial worth $159,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $146.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

