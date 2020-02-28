Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,474 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.42% of Elbit Systems worth $160,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

