Fmr LLC Has $148.99 Million Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of G1 Therapeutics worth $148,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $17.81 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $656.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.31.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

