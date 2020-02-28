Fmr LLC Has $156.73 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311,082 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Douglas Emmett worth $156,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.