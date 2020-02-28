Fmr LLC Has $170.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 971,102 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.90% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $170,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,413,000 after buying an additional 72,319 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 966,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $11,167,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.