Fmr LLC Has $173.44 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,526,285 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.35% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $173,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AEIS stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

