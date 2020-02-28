Fmr LLC Has $175.60 Million Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.75% of Wyndham Destinations worth $175,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

WYND stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

